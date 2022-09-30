Jessica Simpson is happy to "make money off" the chatter surrounding her fluctuating weight.

The 42-year-old star acknowledges that her weight has been the subject of speculation for years, and it was actually one of the reasons she decided to launch her own fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

The singer - who has Birdie, three, Ace, nine, and Maxwell, ten, with her husband Eric Johnson - told 'Extra': "I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.'"

By contrast, in 2021, Jessica admitted to being hurt by the scrutiny she's faced.

The blonde beauty felt there was an intense focus on her looks and her weight when she was younger.

She explained: "There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive."

The debate about her weight caused Jessica to agonise about her looks. However, she has since learned how to love her body by ignoring her dark thoughts.

Jessica - who made her film debut as Daisy Duke in 'The Dukes of Hazzard' in 2005 - said: "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time.

"I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.

"I believe in my heart that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what's truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty."