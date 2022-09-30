Nick Cannon has become a father for the tenth time.

The 41-year-old star has announced via social media that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon.

Nick wrote on Instagram: "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.

"But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. (sic)"

Nick described Brittany as "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey".

The TV star also praised Brittany for teaching him some important life lessons.

He said: "She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general."

Nick became a dad for the ninth time in September, when the 'Masked Singer' host and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice into the world.

He said on Instagram at the time: "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth.

"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children."

Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi. His son Zen, who he had with Alyssa Scott, tragically died of brain cancer last December, aged just five months.