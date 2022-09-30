Amanza Smith's mysterious boyfriend will make an appearance during season six of 'Selling Sunset'.

The reality TV star has been dating her boyfriend for months - but until now, she's managed to keep his identity under wraps.

Asked if he'll appear on the show, Amanza told E! News: "He filmed a scene with me the other day via FaceTime because he is still playing football in another country. He's amazing and he's not going anywhere."

In April, Amana explained that she was making a concerted effort to keep her romance "private".

However, she was happy to describe her boyfriend as "kind-hearted, smart, sexy" and she also revealed that he's "an amazing father".

Speaking about their burgeoning relationship, Amanza added: "I'm bat**** crazy. He calms me down. He balances me out. We are a perfect pair. His mellow is perfect for my crazy."

Despite this, Amanza acknowledged that going public with their romance carried a risk.

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who has daughter Noah and son Braker with ex-husband Ralph Brown - admitted it can be a "slippery slope".

She said: "I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100 percent sure that nobody can affect the energy of that.

"We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public.

"I don't know - it's a slippery slope."

Amanza also praised the parenting skills of her mystery man.

She shared: "He is amazing with everything, including my children. He's just an amazing human.

"Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private.

"It's really the only thing in my life that people don't know about fully."