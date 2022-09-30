Julia Fox has urged first-time moms to "choose you sometimes".

The 32-year-old actress - who has Valentino, 20 months, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev - believes moms should be careful not to neglect themselves and their own wellbeing amid their determination to become the best parent possible.

She explained: "I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom. You need to choose you sometimes."

Despite this, Julia insisted that her approach towards parenthood isn't a selfish one.

Instead, she told E! News "you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realise you're doing it."

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who previously dated Kanye West - believes kids need to know that their "mom has her own life and her own things".

She explained: "I think a lot of children don't really take what their moms do as a professional as seriously. That needs to end."

Julia believes that her comments will resonate with moms, even if other people don't agree with her.

The Hollywood star - who was married to Peter between between 2018 and 2020 - said: "Moms always get it. When I say these things, a lot of people don't understand or they'll judge me, but when I talk to a mother, she knows exactly what I'm talking about."

Ultimately, Julia is determined to encourage other women to be "expressive, loud and unapologetic".

She added: "For the new moms, you have to ask for help.

"Us women, we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders. And we do it alone, we suck it up. Don't hold it all inside. We're so conditioned to take the high road and walk away gracefully. No, f*** that. We need to reclaim our power and break free of the conditioning that has been done to us as women."