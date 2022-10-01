Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put their IVF efforts on hold

Published
2022/10/01 02:00 (BST)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have put their IVF journey on hold.

The 43-year-old star and Travis, 46 - who tied the knot earlier this year - want to "try things naturally" after previously going down the IVF route.

Kourtney - who already has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - explained on 'The Kardashians': "After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally."

The brunette beauty also revealed that she's been given good reason to remain optimistic.

She said: "The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney and Travis "want to see what life would be like with a baby".

The 41-year-old star - who is Kourtney's younger sister - confirmed that the celebrity duo are keen to have a baby together.

Asked if they're open to having a child, Kim told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "Yeah. You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without - and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s - I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

Kim promised that Kourtney and Travis will "share their whole story" on the family's new reality series.

The brunette beauty also joked about their much-discussed public displays of affection.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West - quipped: "I think people will want to see how cute they are, and how much they make out."

© BANG Media International

kourtneykardashian travisbarker kimkardashian kanyewest

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

2023 Met Gala will have a Karl Lagerfeld theme
Keke Palmer launches her own digital network
I'm proud of my mental health journey, says Kid Cudi
Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the tenth time

Recommended