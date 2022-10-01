Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have put their IVF journey on hold.

The 43-year-old star and Travis, 46 - who tied the knot earlier this year - want to "try things naturally" after previously going down the IVF route.

Kourtney - who already has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - explained on 'The Kardashians': "After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally."

The brunette beauty also revealed that she's been given good reason to remain optimistic.

She said: "The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney and Travis "want to see what life would be like with a baby".

The 41-year-old star - who is Kourtney's younger sister - confirmed that the celebrity duo are keen to have a baby together.

Asked if they're open to having a child, Kim told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "Yeah. You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without - and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s - I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

Kim promised that Kourtney and Travis will "share their whole story" on the family's new reality series.

The brunette beauty also joked about their much-discussed public displays of affection.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West - quipped: "I think people will want to see how cute they are, and how much they make out."