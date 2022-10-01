Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third child together.

The 'That 70's Show' actor and his wife already have daughter Mabel Jane, four, and another baby born in 2020, together and they are set to expand their family.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her chat show, Topher said: "We're excited. My wife, I'll just take this moment on national television to say how beautiful and amazing she is.

"Everyone says on the first baby they're like, 'Congratulations!' On the second, they're like, 'Congratulations' and on the third baby, there's like a question mark at the end, like, 'Congratulations...?'"

Kelly said: "That's exciting though, it is cool. Your family's just getting even bigger, that's cool," and Topher quipped: "Yeah, check back with me in about one year."

Topher, 44, and Ashley, 33, tied the knot in 2016, and revealed they secretly welcomed their second child during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topher previously explained: "We had a kid during quarantine... then it was a lot of changing diapers."

He also spoke about returning to work after the birth on his ABC show 'Home Economics', where he was working with nine-month-old babies.

He said: "Every day, I'm leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies. In the script, it read very funny, and I've seen it now — it is very funny onscreen. But when I'm doing the scenes and my two scene partners are nine months old, it's challenging.

"I remember once on '70's Show' I had to hold a baby and I'm treating it like it was, I don't know, toxic waste or something. I was so scared I was going to get hurt or hurt the baby. I didn't know how to handle that. Now I'm much better. My wife would tell you I'm not as good as I could be, but I am better at soothing these kids!"