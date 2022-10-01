Melanie C is “grateful” her daughter doesn’t want to follow in her footsteps.

The Spice Girls singer says 13-year-old Scarlet – whom she has with former partner Thomas Starr – is “very creative” but the teenager doesn’t have “any interest” in pursuing a career in the public eye.

Mel said: “She’s very creative but she’s not a performer, she doesn’t have any interest in it. That’s a bit of a relief to me.”

The ‘Never Be the Same Again’ hitmaker thinks parenting is the “biggest responsibility” and she has learned a lot about herself from raising her daughter.

She explained: “I never expected what happened when I became a mum.

“Being a parent is the biggest responsibility. I don’t think there’s any getting it right, it’s always a work in progress.

“I feel so grateful to Scarlet because, in so many ways, she is my teacher.

“She has helped me realise who I need to be in order to be the best mum to her. In turn, that has made me treat myself better.”

Mel has just released her autobiography, ‘Who I Am: My Story’ and though her daughter isn’t interested in reading the book now, she hopes she will one day.

She told HELLO!: “I don’t think she’d be interested in it just yet because I’m not relevant.

“She knows me pretty well already because I try not to keep much from her, but I think maybe she’ll understand me a little bit more.

“As much as I’m embarrassing, because any mum is embarrassing when you’re a teenager, I know she’s proud of me and I’m sure reading this book would make her feel proud.”