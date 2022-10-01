Melanie C's daughter doesn't want showbiz career

Published
2022/10/01 07:00 (BST)

Melanie C is “grateful” her daughter doesn’t want to follow in her footsteps.

The Spice Girls singer says 13-year-old Scarlet – whom she has with former partner Thomas Starr – is “very creative” but the teenager doesn’t have “any interest” in pursuing a career in the public eye.

Mel said: “She’s very creative but she’s not a performer, she doesn’t have any interest in it. That’s a bit of a relief to me.”

The ‘Never Be the Same Again’ hitmaker thinks parenting is the “biggest responsibility” and she has learned a lot about herself from raising her daughter.

She explained: “I never expected what happened when I became a mum.

“Being a parent is the biggest responsibility. I don’t think there’s any getting it right, it’s always a work in progress.

“I feel so grateful to Scarlet because, in so many ways, she is my teacher.

“She has helped me realise who I need to be in order to be the best mum to her. In turn, that has made me treat myself better.”

Mel has just released her autobiography, ‘Who I Am: My Story’ and though her daughter isn’t interested in reading the book now, she hopes she will one day.

She told HELLO!: “I don’t think she’d be interested in it just yet because I’m not relevant.

“She knows me pretty well already because I try not to keep much from her, but I think maybe she’ll understand me a little bit more.

“As much as I’m embarrassing, because any mum is embarrassing when you’re a teenager, I know she’s proud of me and I’m sure reading this book would make her feel proud.”

© BANG Media International

melaniec scarletstarr

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Diane Ladd will never retire
AJ McLean supports daughter's wish to change name
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw expecting third child together
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend

Recommended