Diane Ladd says she can’t watch her latest movie, ‘Gigi and Nate’, without shedding a tear for the stars who died after shooting the flick.

Hollywood icons Christopher Plummer, William Hurt and Peter Fonda all sadly passed away before the drama was released in cinemas in September, which makes it a difficult watch.

Diane – who is the mother of actress Laura Dern – said: “I play the mother of a young dead war hero. Chris Plummer plays the father. He died after this movie, and it’s his last great performance.

“Peter Fonda also died after this movie. It’s his last great performance, too.

“And the great William Hurt died after this movie. It’s his last great performance.

“You need tissues just to watch it!”

The Oscar-nominated star has vowed to continue working until the day she dies.

The 86-year-old Hollywood star has many roles away from movies and television, including being a spiritual healer, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

She told Closer US magazine: “I will keep working until I die. That’s what keeps me healthy.

“And I will die with my boots on!”

She said: “I have a degree in psychology and a degree in nutrition.

“I lecture a lot on health and am involved in healing and meditation.

“I am also an ordained minister.”