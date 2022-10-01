The NHS app has been downloaded 30 million times.

The app for NHS England patients can be used to order prescriptions, make GP appointments, download COVID-19 passes for travel and more, and it first got piloted in 2018.

Now, the NHS has revealed a 69% increase in people using it to reveal their organ donation preferences.

Between September 2021 and August 2022, 448,000 people are said to have used it for that purpose, compared to 265,000 people over the previous 12 months.

Now, the number of downloads is equivalent to more than half of England's population.

Susie Day - NHS Digital Director of Delivery for the NHS App - said: "Millions of people are continuing to use the NHS app to take control of their healthcare directly from their phone or the NHS website, with over 30 million sign-ups now recorded.

"It's great to see rising numbers of people using the app to register and manage their organ donation decisions and we encourage everyone, if they haven't already done so, to record this important decision through the app or online."

To do so, users should head to the 'Your health' tab in the app, and scroll down to the 'Manage your organ donation decision' section.

From there, you can choose whether you want to be an organ donor, and if NHS staff should speak to your family after you die to find out the way organ donation fits in with your beliefs.