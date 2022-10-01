Peter Andre wouldn't mind becoming a grandfather in the next decade.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price - are undecided as to whether they'd like to have another child themselves, but he said it would be nice if his eldest son Junior became a dad.

He told new! magazine: "We do talk about it all the time, but one minute we're a "yes", and the next minute we're a "no".

"We love the idea of having one more child, because the two we have together are the most amazing kids - but that thought usually lasts until we see other people with screaming babies!

"I don't know.

"Maybe Junior will be bringing our grandchild to visit in next 10 years. Ha!"

NHS doctor Emily, 33, recently admitted she wouldn't rule out the pair adding to their brood in the future.

She said: “I’m not ruling it out. At the moment, I just feel like Theo has started school and I think, ‘Oh, it’s so nice’.

“There are no plans for kids at the moment. Maybe, at some point in the future but at the moment I really enjoy my job. I’m loving being a mum and I’m just really happy.”