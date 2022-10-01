Luis Figo and a team of international football stars have broke the Guinness World Record for a high altitude game.

The world record attempt was organised by Mastercard and saw the legendary Portuguese winger join a team of players from around the world on a plane fitted with an on-board pitch.

The flight itself took a parabolic path to simulate zero gravity as the game took place at 20,230 feet.

The game has now officially broke the record for the highest altitude game of football on a parabolic flight.

In a statement, Figo said: "Football transcends boundaries and unites people around the world.

"I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere sparks emotions that cuts across cultures and nationalities; this was the exact same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above ground with a group of fearless football fanatics taking their passion for the sport to unprecedented heights."

Raja Rajamannar - Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President Healthcare, Mastercard - added: "Football is not just a game – as the world's most popular sport, it is a celebration of the human spirit, igniting passion and pride for millions every day.

"This is a historic moment for Mastercard as we take the world's love for the sport to extraordinary new heights.

"What better way to recognize the beautiful game than by creating an out-of-this-world Priceless Surprise as we continue to connect people to their passions."