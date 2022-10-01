Queen Consort Camilla is set to axe the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting.

The 75-year-old wife of Britain's King Charles has reportedly decided to abandon the centuries-old custom and have her existing staff take on the duties.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "When she got married and set up her own office for the first time she got two brilliant private secretaries, Amanda Macmanus and Joy Camm. But they were very much 'two for the price of one'. Not only did they arrange all her engagements and projects, but they also acted as ladies-in-waiting if needed, accompanying her on official duties, collecting bouquets of flowers and the like.

"No one stands on ceremony in her office, everyone mucks in.

"The feeling is that although things have changed dramatically in many respects, she won’t take on an official line-up of ladies-in-waiting."

Camilla currently employs two private secretaries, Sophie Densham, and her deputy, Belinda Kim, and they take on many of the duties that ladies-in-waiting would traditionally be responsible for.

However, Camilla may employ some extra staff to deal with her increased correspondence due to her new role.

The insider explained: "The Queen Consort will do things a little differently. She currently has two private secretaries who do some of those traditional duties anyway.

"And she has quite a lot of good and decent friends around her whom she can call on, as and when is necessary, to support her. I suspect she’ll dip into her close circle of friends, maybe geographically.

"She has a lot of chums in London and Scotland, as well as in the country too. She thinks it’s more with the times."