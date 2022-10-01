Dave Gardner is dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke.

The 47-year-old sports agent - who was previously engaged to actress Liv Tyler - has reportedly been dating model Jessica, 29, since the summer.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Their relationship's at a very early stage. They're just having fun and taking things slowly, but things are going well.

"Dave's children will always be his priority, though, so he's not just going to bring another woman into their lives at the drop of a hat."

Dave has Sailor, seven, and Lula, six, with Liv, 45, and he shares son Grey, 15, with his ex-wife Davinia Taylor, 44.

Dave and Liv split in March 2021 after seven years of dating, although their break-up was not revealed until November.

A source told The Sun: "'Dave and Liv spent all of the first lockdown together and are a great team as parents but unfortunately, they've grown apart and increasingly they've been living separate lives.

"Both wanted to focus on their careers — her acting and producing, and Dave running his business and working on David's Inter Miami football project.

"They officially parted ways back in March but they've kept it quiet so as to minimise the fuss, and ensure their kids were OK."