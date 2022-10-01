Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are "just friends."

The 26-year-old pop star was rumored to have been dating 'The Daily Show' host Noah, 38, after the pair were spotted having dinner together but a source has now claimed that the relationship between them is purely platonic.

A source told PEOPLE: "Despite rumours that they're dating, they're just friends."

The claims come just days after it was alleged that the 'Levitating' hitmaker - who has previously dated Anwar Hadid while Trevor has been romantically linked to 'Euphoria' actress Minka Kelly and physiotherapist Dani Gabriel - was said to be "smitten" with the comedian after he was spotted giving her a kiss on the cheek earlier this week.

On Friday (30.09.22), an insider said: "Dua was smitten on what was definitely a date, although they're in the very early stages of getting to know each other. Noah was a gentleman and the two went home separately. There is definitely interest on both ends"

Back in January, the GRAMMY Award-winning star admitted that since shooting to worldwide fame she has learned that people know actually "very little" about her private life and insisted that no one knows what really goes on "behind closed doors."

She said: "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors.

"My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."