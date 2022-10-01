Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex want to "delay" their Netflix series until 2023.

The couple - who tied the knot back in 2018 but stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and subsequently signed a development deal with the streaming giant worth a reported $100 million - are reportedly "in talks" with Netflix to put the project on hold until next year.

An insider said: "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"

However, an official source from Netflix claimed that the company is keen to have the project ready to release in time for December and alleged there is "a lot of pressure" to complete the project

The insider told Page Six: "Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."

The claims come just after days it emerged that Prince Harry - who left his native London and now lives in L.A with the former 'Suits' actress and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet,15 months - is desperately making last-minute changes" to tell-all autobiography following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who passed away back in September at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.

A source said: "The publishers paid $20million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world. But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted. Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King.

He wants sections changed. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late!"