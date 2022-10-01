Bella Hadid wore a spray on dress for Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital on Friday (30.09.22) where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres - who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric - sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.

Designer Arnaud Vaillant said: "It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past. And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too. We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much. We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical.."

The Vogue cover star stood perfectly still whilst a score of triumphant music played and the dress formed around her figure before she strutted down the catwalk and posed for the cameras.

Back in May, Bella - who at the time was gearing up to appear at the Met Gala - explained that while she used to get "so much anxiety" at the thought of appearing at high-profile events, she is now able to take "a lot of the pressure off."

She said: "Honestly, I used to get so much anxiety and it would, like, ruin my whole day. But I really take a lot of pressure off of myself now, I don’t feel like there’s as much to lose, so it’s just fun for me at this point. We spend a lot of time—designing the dress and with my glam team—figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day. So by the time, it’s Met day, we’re just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes beforehand it gets kind of stressful because I’m a Libra and I’m always late. I try to not be late, but I always am anyway."