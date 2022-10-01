Lea Michele's son "cried hysterically" when he heard her sing.

The 36-year-old actress - who has two-year-old son Ever Leo with husband Zandy Reich - is best known for her role as singing diva Rachel Berry on hit series 'Glee' but now stars as comedienne Fanny Brice in Broadway musical 'Funny Girl' and was advised to "incorporate" the little one into her work more as she returned to the stage.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: "[Starting 'Funny Girl' was] the first time I've gone back to work [since he was born]. I've been home with him for the past two years, 100 percent, and now I'm back to work. So, my singing coach was like, 'You could try to incorporate what you're doing, like, try to incorporate him into it, so he can be a part of it and you can be not away from him as much. The other day, I hit some, like, high note and [Ever] started hysterically crying. I'm like, 'OK, that was a big fail!'"

The 'Scream Queens' actress released the lullaby album 'Forever' earlier this year and had dedicated the collection of "special and important" songs she initially listened to when she was pregnant with Ever to her son.

She said: "Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom. It was so special making my lullaby album as a tribute to him. I wanted to sing songs that were special and important to me that had special meanings behind them. Those songs were songs that I listen to when I first found out I was pregnant and it’s so beautiful to get to sing them for my son now.."