Julie Bowen is "very frugal."

The 52-year-old actress - who was previously married to real estate investor Scott Phillips and has Oliver, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav with him - reportedly receives $500,000 per episode for her role as Claire Dunphy in the ABC sitcom 'Modern Family' but is careful with money and will not be "buying an island" with her large salary.

She said: "First of all, you and I are both California divorced. That’s its own financial situation and you roll with it. I can’t go into the details, because I have a lot of respect for my ex and we chill and we have really great kids together, but I did not go off and buy another house when Modern Family was done. A lot of my cast members were like ‘Maybe I’ll buy an island.’ I was like, ‘Huh, I am not going to be doing that. I am pretty frugal.

The Emmy Award-winning star went on to explain that she has "such fear" that work will eventually dry up and has enlisted the help of accountants to help manage her fortune.

Speaking on the ' All Good Things' podcast with Jason Nash, she said: "I’ll be perfectly honest. Before I never had business managers or accountants and I literally took all my money and kept it in cash in a checking account. I’m so afraid that I’m never going to work again and, I’m not kidding, I have such fear. Bit by bit, I handed over different little cash accounts that I had. $10,000 here. $30,000 there… Then, after six years he goes, ‘Is that it? Are we done?’ And I was like, ‘Were done.’”