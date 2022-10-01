Kesha used to party close to where Jeffrey Dahmer murdered his victims.

The 35-year-old pop star can be seen visiting haunted locations in her series 'Conjuring Kesha' and revealed she would "love" to go back to the Rave in Milwaukee, a venue based across the road from where notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer killed and ate 17 people.

She said: "I would love to go to the Rave. There's a haunted swimming pool and Jeffrey Dahmer murdered and ate people right across the street. I've been going there since I was young and once had a crazy experience there."

Meanwhile, the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker added that she would be "besieged" if her fellow music star Cardi B would join her for an episode of the Discovery+ series, and would also like actress Olivia Munn to guest star with her because she is "such a bad b****."

She told E! News: "I would f****** be besieged if Cardi B would join me for an episode. Olivia Munn saw an episode of the show. and was like, 'Dude, if you do a season two, I'm down.' I just feel like that would be so hilarious. 'Cause, she's such a bad b****. She's so funny. She's so smart."

It comes just days after the 'Blow' songstress revealed that she had suffered a vocal hemorrhage during a concert.

She wrote on Instagram: "So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t**ties falling out by singing rly [really]. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment bc. This was quite a moment."(sic)