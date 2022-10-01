Sarah Jessica Parker will "always miss" her stepfather.

The 57-year-old actress lost her stepfather Paul Giffin Forstre - who married Sarah's mother Barbara back in 1969 - on Wednesday following a short illness and took to Instagram on Saturday (01.10.22) to pay her tributes as she promised to "take care" of his widow.

Alongside a black-and-white image of Paul in his younger years, she wrote on Instagram: "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ." (sic)

Shortly after the tragic events, his family remembered Paul - who passed away at the age of 76 - as a "spirit of love and kindness."

The family said in a statement: "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13

grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

The 'Sex and the City' star - whose mother divorced her biological dad Stephen back in 1968 - was due to be honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, but minutes after she arrived at the David H. Koch Theatre at the Lincoln Center in New York, she turned around and left again.

It was announced from the stage that the actress - who is a vice chair

for the Board of Directors - had to pull out of the event because of a "sudden devastating family situation".