Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job.

The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face.

She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very little to correct my nose so I guess literally when I took off that bandage, my nose was whiter than before, and - you guys - I was not prepared for how much swelling there would be. I had a vasovagal reaction. If you don't know what that is, look it up. I puked. I was completely horrified. Look at what it looked like, I'm gonna show you right now."

The former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star went on to show her social media followers a comparison photo, where her nose appeared to have had a temporary fall in blood pressure but went on to explain that it could "take up to a year" for the swelling to completely heal and was amazed by the difference she noticed in the immediate hours after the procedure.

Speaking in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she said: "What they don't tell you is that it can take a year for the swelling to go down. So this is only one-month post-op, so this will be even like smaller and narrower as we go on throughout the next 11 months. Like, I'm still blown away by the difference after just a few hours."