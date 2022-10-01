Catherine, Princess of Wales says it is "extraordinary" how long she and Prince William have been together.

The 40-year-old royal first met His Royal Highness, 40, at the University of St Andrew's back in 2001 but the pair did not tie the knot until 2011 and she remarked how their children Prince George, nine, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, four, are often surprised how "young" they look in old photographs,

During her first engagement in Wales, Catherine was handed an old photo by a member of the public and remarked: "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that. So it's extraordinary and the children look back at our old photos and say 'Mummy, you look so young!' It's been nice coming back to Wales because it's where we lived before we had our family. It's really special."

Catherine and Prince William were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but received their new titles upon the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth - who died at the age of 96 back in September following a 70-year reign, leaving King Charles to accede to the throne and his son William to become heir apparent - and a royal insider a claimed that Catherine "appreciates" the history associated with the title, which was previously used by William's mother Princess Diana until her death in 1997.

The insider said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously. The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."