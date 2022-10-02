Paris Hilton is ending the search for her missing dog as experts believe she was taken by coyotes.

The 41-year-old heiress offered a $10,000 reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby after the pooch went missing from her Hollywood Hills home on 14 September, but insiders admit it is "not looking good" for her canine companion.

A source involved in the hunt told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "It’s not looking good. It’s been a massive hunt with global publicity, but we’ve not had a single sighting. Usually in a case like this there are multiple sightings if a dog is roaming loose.

"It’s very sad but Paris is coming to the conclusion she may never see Diamond Baby again. She is heartbroken.

"From the beginning the fear has always been that, because of the terrain, Diamond Baby may have fallen victim to wild coyotes. There has been a record heatwave in LA and coyotes are coming into residential neighbourhoods looking for food and water. They are starving."

Despite the sad conclusion, Paris has "not given up hope" that there's still a possibility her dog will return one day.

A family friend said: "She’s heartbroken but will never give up on Diamond Baby."

Paris - who is married to Carter Reum - called in various experts, including a psychic, to track down her canine companion but so far to no avail.

She wrote on Instagram last week: "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling - My heart is broken.

"I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.

"I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

The 'This Is Paris' star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch.

She concluded: "If you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: finddiamondbaby@gmail.com

There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby (sic)"