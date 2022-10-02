'FIFA 23' is letting gamers turn off critical commentary.

The annual football franchise is back with a new edition after the EA Play trial went live this week, and there is one unexpected feature added this year.

As reported by Eurogamer, the game settings this time round include an option to "disable critical commentary".

It's included in the audio options alongside more typical options, like being able to adjust the volume of the commentators, or the "stadium ambience".

By choosing to disabled negative commentary, gamers will be able to play without hearing how bad they are from the in-game team.

It's thought the feature could be aimed more at children and newer players.

However, Eurogamer noted the feature doesn't appear to work in a FIFA Ultimate Team Division Rivals match.

There are other new features coming this year, with the full release dropping on September 30.

As well as women's club football being represented for the first time, people playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have the benefit of new-gen hardware with overhaul animations.