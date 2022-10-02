Nicola Peltz is sporting a dramatic bleached eyebrow look for Paris Fashion Week.

The heiress, 27, showed off the look at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection on Sunday (02.10.22), while posing for photos with her 23-year-old husband Brooklyn.

Her look prompted fans to fear she had shaved off her brows before they realised they had only been bleached – a look Nicola also sported last year for a photoshoot.

It comes after Brooklyn’s fashion designer mum Victoria, 48, was seen chatting to her son outside her Paris Fashion Week show while Nicola socialised with her other boy Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited following feud rumours.

The ex-Spice Girl had extended an invitation to her eldest son and his wife Nicola to attend her French fashion debut.

It followed Nicola recently claiming Victoria had bailed on plans to make her wedding dress when she got hitched to Brooklyn in April.

Nicola, who ended wearing a couture Valentino gown for her big day, claimed she didn’t hear from Victoria for days before she rang to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her nuptials.

The model and actress told Grazia magazine: “We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it… I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to (the atelier) to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Brooklyn added to Grazia Nicola is his “number one priority” and they “have each other’s back 100%”.