Wynonna Judd said she “lost it” rehearsing for tour without her late mum Naomi.

The singer, 58, opened up about going on the road for the first time since fellow country star Naomi, 76, died by suicide in April.

Wynonna was quoted by Page Six on Sunday (02.10.22) saying in an interview on a tour bus: “It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories.

“Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it.”

Wynonna added when she recently visited the hospital outside Nashville where her mum died she noticed her picture on a wall showing volunteers.

She said: “There’s a picture of my mother in the cutest little wig and she has her name tag, ‘Naomi Judd’.”

The Judds tour was announced weeks before Naomi took her life on April 30 – which was also 24 hours ahead of their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now being helmed by Wynonna and a series of special guests, the 11-city tour started on Friday night (30.09.22) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will include stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Fort Worth, Texas, and Nashville before ending in their home state in Lexington, Kentucky.

Guests include Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

Naomi’s husband of almost 30 years Larry Strickland told Page Six about his late wife: “I’m having trouble now just seeing pictures of her. I don’t know how much I can handle.

“She loved being on the stage and singing. She loved people. And she would do her twisting and twirling. She was the harmony singer. She was all about her hair and the little dresses that she would have made. And so that was her world.”

Naomi’s actress daughter Ashley, 54, has recalled how her mum walked around with $20 and $50 bills in her bra and would hand them out to people in the streets, especially women.

Wynonna previously told how she is “incredibly angry” at Naomi for taking her life.

The toxicology report on Naomi revealed she had several different drugs in her system at the time of her suicide, including medications used to treat insomnia, Parkinson’s disease, depression and seizures.