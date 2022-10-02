Lila Moss has reportedly landed a place at fashion mecca the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Kate Moss’ 20-year-old model daughter was said by the Mail on Sunday (02.10.22) to have enrolled at the prestigious facility, where Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs learned their trade.

It has prompted speculation Lila is intent on being a fashion designer instead of a model.

Kate, 48, said in a recent Vogue interview Lil was “very studious”.

Lila’s 20th birthday celebration on Thursday (29.09.22) at Manhattan club Indochine – where she was joined by best friend Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash guitarist Mick Jones – is thought to have been a double celebration to also mark her reported enrolment at Parsons.

Lila and Kate last month teamed up for a joint Tommy Hilfiger campaign photoshoot, before the pair were later spotted on a shopping trip for vintage clothes in New York.

Lila – full name Lila Grace Moss Hack – who is signed to supermodel Kate’s modelling agency, was seen trying on a pair of cowboy boots as they combed the stalls on a street market.

Since Kate signed Lila aged 14, she has gone on to model for a string of huge fashion houses including Marc Jacobs.

Last year, the mother and daughter modelling team worked together and helped close Fendi and Versace’s collaborative show at Milan Fashion Week.

Lila – who Kate had with her 51-year-old ex-partner Jefferson Hack, who co-founded the Dazed Media group, for whom she has also posed – landed her first Vogue cover at 19 years old, and has scored campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Miu Miu.

She was also invited to Marc Jacobs and Char Defranco’s wedding and has been spotted sitting front row for Miu Miu and Dior Homme fashion shows.

Marc has said about one of her photoshoots: “Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully.”