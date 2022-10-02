Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a show on Saturday night (01.10.22) after the drummer fell ill.

The Beatles icon, 82, pulled out of the gig at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, hours before he was due on stage after realising he could not perform due to an illness which impacted his voice.

A spokesperson for the group insisted Ringo does not have Covid, but did not say what was affecting him.

It is yet to be confirmed if Ringo and the band’s show scheduled for Sunday night in Prior Lake, Minnesota, will proceed.

Organisers are hoping to reschedule the New Buffalo show but promoters told fans they could get a refund.

It comes after Ringo last month celebrated his 82nd birthday by maintaining the tradition of hosting his yearly ‘Peace and Love’ party in Beverly Hills.

He and his second wife Barbara also toasted 41 years of marriage in April.

The nine-time Grammy winner – who has sons Zak, 56, Jason, 54, and daughter Lee, 51, from his decade-long marriage to Maureen Starkey – concluded the Spring Tour 2022 on June 26 in Clearwater Florida with his All Starr Band.

Postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, it is set to resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and is scheduled to finish on October 20 in Mexico City.