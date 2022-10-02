Julia Fox says she is overwhelmed by her OCD counting habit if she is not “smoking weed”.

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, opened up about how it has been “very difficult” managing her career while suffering from obsessive compulsiveness and ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Responding to a fan who asked her to make a video about “navigating” her work while being “neurodivergent”, Julia replied in a TikTok clip shot on Friday (30.09.22) just after she got out of a shower: “It’s been very difficult. I have bouts of like, great productivity, where I’m on top of the world and just feeling like I’m invincible. “And then, I have moments of like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can’t f****g move.”

Sporting bleached eyebrows, Julia added: “I’ve never really talked about it, but like, ADHD is really tough.

“I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realised was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10, and if I’m not smoking weed, I’m literally counting.”

She continued about using marijuana to manage her symptoms: “So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD. Ugh, it’s just too much.”

Mum-of-one Julia, who has 20-month-old son Valentino, with her private pilot ex-husband Peter Artemiev, has previously said breaking up with her ex Kanye West, 45, was like “hitting a reset button” and called it “the best thing that could’ve happened to me”.

She told ES magazine there were “red flags” in their relationship including “unresolved issues” the rapper was battling, which led to them splitting in February.

Julia added: “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”