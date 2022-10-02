Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court.

The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.

The Sun reported on Sunday night Josey McNamara, a film producer and business partner of Margot’s, along with key grip Jac Hopkins, were the men been involved in a scuffle with the photographer, who is said to have ended up on the ground bleeding with a broken arm.

It said the two Britons were arrested and taken to a police station for questioning while it is understood Margot and Cara fled the scene.

TMZ added on Sunday the incident happened when friends Margot and Cara tried to get into an Uber.

It reported that “as the ladies were entering the car, a pap rushed them… our sources say the encounter freaked out the driver, who took off – with Cara fully in the car, and Margot halfway in and halfway out”.

The Sun, which named the photographer involved as Pedro Alberto Orquera, said onlookers called 911 and he was taken to hospital where he’s said to be waiting on surgery for “serious injuries”.

A police report showed Josey and Jac told officers the photographer was “responsible for his own injuries”, according to the outlet.

It also reported the pair appeared in front of magistrates on Sunday afternoon.

Josey worked with Margot on the upcoming ‘Barbie’ film, while Jac was in the crew of the movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, 41, as Ken.

Margot – who has the same smiley face tattoo on her big toe as Cara – was last month seen visiting the model’s home after pictures labelled “concerning” were taken of her friend looking dishevelled at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles after returning from the ‘Burning Man’ festival.