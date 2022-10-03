James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'.

The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".

Speaking in new documentary 'The Sound Of 007', Barbara said of her meeting with Amy: "Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, [Winehouse] was not at her best and my heart really went out to her."

She added of the troubled star: "She was very fragile emotionally and, you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very very tragic.

“What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was and it was very very sad.”

The theme tune job was eventually given to Jack White and Alicia Keys who recorded 'Another Way to Die' as the Bond franchise's first duet.

Her former producing partner Mark Ronson later revealed the pair had recoded a demo for the Bond theme but it was never finished.

He said at the time: "We did work on it but we never finished it. I don’t think it will happen unless by some miracle it gets recorded and someone sings on it. I’m not sure Amy is ready to work on music yet."

Amy died just three years later at the age of 27 after a long-running battle with addiction issues.