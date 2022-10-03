Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22).

The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer - who has legally changed his name to Ye - opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk.

Demna, creative director of the luxury fashion brand, explained that the mud is “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth”.

The Georgian fashion designer explained: “individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudo trends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment… fashion in its best-case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone… let us let everyone be anyone.”

The 'Good Morning' hitmaker wore an oversized jacket, leather trousers, a baseball cap, and his hoodie over the top.

Among those in the audience was Kanye's former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, while Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's brood - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West - were seen arriving to the event with their father.

Kanye follows in the footsteps of SKIMS founder Kim, 41, in modelling for Balenciaga.

Earlier this year, the reality star turned heads wrapped in layers of yellow and black tape emblazoned with the Balenciaga name.

Meanwhile, Ye recently accused Gap of "copying" his work.

The rapper claimed the retailer ripped off ideas from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration with their own designs.

He shared a message exchange with an unknown person, in which the texter had sent a link to a photo of a navy T-shirt with the Gap logo on the front along with the message: “This is Gap copying — YGEEB."

Kanye replied: "Exactly.

"Do you want me to post this text message?”

The 'Stronger' star used the caption of the post to air another grievance about the company, claiming they had axed a planned photoshoot with his kids without him knowing.

He wrote: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing. (sic)"

In a separate post, Kanye claimed he had been cut out of meetings by Gap.

He shared a photo of some Yeezy Gap sunglasses and wrote: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker also shared a video in which he addressed a group, possibly of Gap staff.

He declared: “This is not celebrity marketing. This is not a collaboration. This is a life mission."

And in a later post, Kanye hit out at both Gap and another of his collaborators, Adidas, for failing to fulfil a promise to build "permanent stores" for their ventures.

Sharing his plan to open independent Yeezy stores around the world, beginning with Atlanta, he wrote: “I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.

"Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and we'll find you.

“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time. (sic)"