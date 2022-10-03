Kate Hudson hates it when strippers in movies are the main talking point.

The 43-year-old actress plays stripper Bonnie in Ana Lily Amirpour's sci-fi thriller 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon', and Kate admits it's frustrating when movie star strippers distract from the most important part of a film.

She told Collider: "I also think that movies that have women as strippers, or especially movie stars, it’s annoying when they make it all about that because that’s not what it’s about. If the movie really is about a certain type of stripper, and you go really deep into whatever that is, then it’s understandable. If not, and not that this was Lily’s choice, but from my perspective, as an actor who is in the public eye, all of a sudden, that’s all anybody is asking about. It becomes a distraction versus a real part of the importance of the film."

The director chose to have her strippers don bikinis, and the local strippers who were extras in the flick were appreciative of her different approach to male filmmakers they've worked with before.

She said: "I find it really fascinating that the most valuable currency on earth is sex, and for sure, men have tried to be in control of that, for all of human history, but it’s still a big economy, as you can see. It’s a fascinating energy and space to watch this primal thing play out. What I cling to are the parts like where she’s wiping the pole at the beginning. It’s the exit and entry and staying with the person in the moment afterwards. A man is gonna go straight to it. I could go there if I needed to, but that’s not what that night was about. All those girls who were extras in the club are local dancers, and so many of them came up to me and said, 'The vibe you have going on right now is so much more real than when guys do it.' They play extras as strippers in lots of other stuff that shoots in town, and they told me, 'The vibe in here, right now, is so much more real to how it really is.'"