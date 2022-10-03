Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are still "floating on cloud nine" following their wedding.

The 34-year-old pop star and his long-term partner recently tied the knot at the Palm House in Liverpool's Sefton Park, and the dancer admits they're both still "buzzing" after their big day.

She shared: "We feel like we’re floating on cloud nine. For most of the wedding it felt like it was just me and Aston there."

The loved-up couple have been together for a decade, and the JLS singer cherished every single moment of their wedding, describing it as the "most special day" of his life.

Aston - who has Grayson, four, and Macaulay, two, with Sarah - told OK! magazine: "What better way to celebrate our 10 years together than by getting married. Everyone was so energised and full of love.

"It was the most special day of my life, hands down. One of our friends said if they weren’t already engaged there was a moment he would have proposed because there was so much love in the room.

"When I met Sarah I knew that was it for me. We have mad love and we would do anything for one another."

Aston and Sarah were surrounded by friends and family on their big day. But the bride kept everyone waiting, as she was around an hour late for her own wedding due to traffic.

She explained: "I’m always late. Rochelle [Humes] said to me the night before, ‘It’s a tradition for the bride to be 20 minutes late,’ so I was like, ‘Brilliant, I’ll take that,’ but then there was so much traffic.

"It was making me so nervous as we didn’t seem to be getting anywhere. I just wanted to be next to Aston and I hated the thought of him standing there waiting.

"My maid of honour had my phone and I was like, ‘You need to text Ast and tell him I’m coming!'"