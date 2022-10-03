Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed.

The ‘Rednecker’ hitmaker - whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy - could be forced to postpone his upcoming stops on his tour after he and three others sustained “significant injuries” following their vehicle collision after they left the Country Thunder festival in Bristol, Tennessee.

The 32-year-old wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday night (02.10.22): “Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol.

“There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries.”

Hardy requested fans give the two members of his team in their “prayers” as they were still in hospital.

He said: “Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him as he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him.”

The ‘One Beer’ hitmaker revealed that he had “released from the hospital".

Hardy also told followers that he had been “ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows.”

The ‘Sold Out’ hitmaker - who is due to appear at the Global Life Field Arlington in Texas on 8 October before taking a break from his 'Wall to Wall' tour until December - promised to make sure everyone was “updated” on their next moves in "the coming days".

Hardy said: “My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.

He added: “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow.”

“God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”