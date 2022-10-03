'Minecraft' YouTuber Dream has revealed his face to the world.

The Twitch streamer - who has more than 30 million viewers on the video-sharing platform - confessed he felt "awkward" showing the real him online after hiding behind a smiley face icon for a number of years.

Dream - whose real name Clay - explained that he was forced to share his real identity as people have been trying to "leak" his face.

What's more, his gaming buddy, whose YouTube handle is "GeorgeNotFound", is moving to the US and he'll be heading to the airport to meet him in person.

He said in the YouTube clip: "Hi. Feels so awkward - talking to a camera for the first time.

"My name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. May have heard of me.

"Why now? Why are you finally revealing your face?

"It's because George - he's my best friend, he's been in the UK trying to get a Visa to come to America, to come move here and move in with me.

"George is going to be in the airport. I'm going to meet him for the first time. I've known him so long, feels like my entire life."

After years in disguise, Clay is looking forward to meeting his fellow creators.

He added: "My goal was to just start doing things - get out. Meet creators, say hi to my friends, finally.

"Just get out in the world. I've been bunkered up.

"People are trying to leak my face. Tiny bit too much. I love you guys, but sometimes a little, little far."