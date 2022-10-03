Wiz Khalifa wants to join 'MultiVersus' as a fighter.

The 35-year-old rapper has made it known that he's a huge fan of the popular free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games, and after the likes of Rick and Morty, Shaggy and Velma from 'Scooby-Doo' and Gizmo and Stripe from 'Gremlins' were made into playable characters, the music star wants in on the action.

The rapper tweeted: "Ima beast wit Taz but i ain’t Gon lie shaggy my favorite right now. (sic)"

And the 'MultiVersus' Twitter account replied: “Wiz Khalifa playing MVS… this is the best timeline. (sic)"

He then responded: “Y’all need to make me on the game.”

Meanwhile, Wiz previously said he thinks he's got what it takes to be an MMA fighter - but it would take a large sum of money to get him in the ring.

The 'Sucker for Pain' rapper attended sessions at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance gym, and after the mixed martial arts trainer said Wiz has huge potential, he admitted it would take a lot of cash for him to swap the microphone for boxing gloves.

The hip-hop star told TMZ in 2018: "You got to pay me a whole bunch of money to get me to fight, man."

Wiz - who has nine-year-old son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose - insists that he just trains for "fun", adding: "It's just fun, man."

In his glowing recommendation, Jay said of Wiz's skills: "Yeah, oh yeah. 'Cause he's in it and his work ethic is ridiculous."

Asked if he thinks he'll ever take up the sport, he said: "I hope he continues to make his money without getting punched in the face."

Meanwhile, Wiz admitted earlier this year that he will "never talk bad" of his ex-spouse.

The couple were married for just a year after splitting in 2014, but they have patched up their differences for the sake of their little boy and Wiz has vowed to never publicly slam her.

Taking part in a Flashcard Freestyle segment on Big Boy's show in January, Wiz rapped: "I don't want no drama / Why you gotta bring up my baby mama? / Well damn, I suppose / I'ma freestyle about Amber Rose / She's bald head, she's got my kid / We was married, yes, we did / I still love her, she love me too / You think I'ma talk bad about her, you're through / I never will, that's the mother of my kid / I'm right here, I'm doing it with Big / And I ain't worried about these hoes / Because my baby mother is Amber Rose. (sic)"