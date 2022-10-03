Christina Hall will no longer feature her son Hudson in her reality TV shows or on her social media pages.

The 39-year-old TV star has been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex Ant Anstead over care of their two-year-old son and were recently reported to be taking their case to mediation in a bid to resolve their issues - now Christina has hit out at her former partner on Instagram and revealed she's wiping their little boy from her public profiles.

In her post, she wrote: "Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Christina - who is also mother to Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa - went on to clarify why she wanted to include her youngest child in her show and social media posts.

She added: " I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

Christina then accused Ant - who she split from in September 2020 after almost two years of marriage - of judging her parenting skills by her social media updates.

She went on: "He [Ant] is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool … especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family.

"My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum."

Ant had previously declared his opposition to Hudson appearing in Christina's reality show in court papers filed as part of their custody dispute.

In paperwork obtained by US Weekly, he wrote: "Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth ...

"One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating."

Christina vehemently denied claims she was "exploiting" her son. In a subsequent court filing, she declared: "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team."

The former couple filed for divorce last year and their fight over custody kicked off in April after the 'Wheeler Dealers' host filed for full custody of Hudson.

Christina married Josh Hall in April and Ant is now dating Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger.