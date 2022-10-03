Horizon Zero Dawn remake rumoured to be in development

Published
2022/10/03 12:00 (BST)

Reports suggest a 'Horizon Zero Dawn' remake is in development.

Sources at MP1ST and VGC have claimed the new version of the 2017 action role-player will boast better quality visuals like 'Horizon Forbidden West', with fresh "models, lighting and animations."

There are also talks of new "accessibility features, graphics modes and gameplay quality of life improvements."

The former outlet also reports that Guerilla Games is cooking up a multiplayer 'Horizon' game for PS5 and PC.

A PC version of the open-world RPG was released in 2020.

The game was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4.

Guerrilla's co-founder and managing director, Hermen Hulst, previously admitted to being blown away by the reaction to the title.

He said: "We had huge ambition for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind-blowing.

"Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as much as we enjoyed making it."

