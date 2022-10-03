John David Washington enjoyed the camaraderie with his 'Amsterdam' co-stars.

The 38-year-old actor stars in the period comedy thriller alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie and felt that he could take more risks on the project as there were "no egos" on the set of David O. Russell's movie.

Speaking to Collider, John said: "Just from the performance perspective, the bedrock of this set was one of humility and optimism. So it was an easy way in when we were starting with love and respect for one another.

"There were no egos that I felt on the set, so that made it easier to let your guard down, to be vulnerable, to try anything, and to maybe fall on your face, because you know your cast members would pick you up."

The 'Tenet' actor was effusive in his praise for Christian and his leadership on the project having worked with Russell in the past.

John said: "Christian Bale was a great leader, in that way. The second day on set, he came into my little quarters and said, 'Welcome. You made it through your first day. It's gonna get better from here.'

"That's important. That was great. He didn't have to do that. He could've gone straight to his trailer. But it was the end of the day, and he decided to tell me that.

"In knowing that, that's gonna affect your performance. It's gonna inform how you listen to your partners, how you receive what they're saying, and how you receive notes from David O. Russell."

He continued: "If you're comfortable with that, and if you know that this foundation is based off of humility and everybody championing one another, then that makes it easier and smooth and enjoyable to find the answers to the questions of your characters and their motivations."