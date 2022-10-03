Roblox has removed games centring on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The world’s number gaming platform for kids has taken down two games that allow users to fight and kill each other as part of either Russian or Ukrainian armies.

The first title, named ‘War on Larkiv: Ukraine’ was made available to users in the Roblox discovery section and racked up 90,000 plays in less than a fortnight. It was set in a fictional city that was believed to eb based on Kharkiv, an actual city impacted by widespread shelling after the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in Feburary this year. Hundreds of people have died in the area.

The second game, ‘Battle for Ukraine’ - which had been on the service for a number of months - let players spectate the bombing of other cities shelled by the Russian army, such as Maripol, which earlier this year was besieged and decimated by President Vladimir Putin’s attacks.

The platform said both games violated their community standards and claim they were taken down within four hours of being notified by BBC News.

The platform - which sees roughly 50 million players, mostly children, every day log on and play - hosts lots of user-generated mini games. Games are advertised to users through a home screen, which generates recommendations based on previous history, but can also be searched for.

‘War on Larkiv’ gained a base after capturing a rating of 71 per cent from users and had become a hit on TikTok, garnering a total of 4.8 million views from footage shared on the app. In addition, it promoted users to to upgrade their weapons for the Roblox currency, Robux.

The game description read: "Grab your guns and choose your side to fight in the War on Larkiv: Ukraine. Heavy combat is taking place right now in the fictional city of Larkiv, soldiers strive with hope and destiny."

According to the official toll, 5,996 civilian casualties have been recorded - with 382 of them being children - and 8,848 people have been injured since the war began. Millions of people have been displaced after being forced to flee their homes and the country since the conflict started.