King Charles paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth's "extraordinary life of service" on Monday (03.10.22).

The 73-year-old monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on a visit to Scotland in their first public engagement together since the queen died last month in order to formally confer city status on Dunfermaline, an honour given as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Charles - who wore a blue tartan kilt for the occasion - and his wife attended an official council meeting at the City Chambers, where he said he was "delighted" Dunfermaline had been made a city and expressed his hope locals would feel "a real sense of pride in this new chapter".

He added: "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new City, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come.

"I was delighted when, in May this year, it was announced that Dunfermline was one of the eight communities being granted City Status to mark The late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"There could be no more fitting way to mark my beloved mother's extraordinary life of service than by granting this honour to a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country.

"Now, of course, we gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

After the ceremony, the couple visited Dunfermaline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary and will also meet Historic Scotland representatives to learn more about the history of the local area and the conservation of the site.