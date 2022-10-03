A production assistant who worked on Netflix's new show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has claimed she was ' 'treated horribly' onset.

Crew member Kim Alsup posted a tweet about her experiences working on the show - which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer - claiming the job "took everything I had" and insisting seeing the trailer for the series brought back awful memories of her time on set.

She tweeted: "I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5.

"Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly."

Kim went on to speak to the Los Angeles Times about her tweet as well as what happened during her time on the series, saying: "It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on."

She added: "I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras."

Kim also insisted she hasn't watched the Netflix show yet as she fears it will be too painful. She went on: "I just feel like it’s going to bring back too many memories of working on it. I don’t want to have these PTSD types of situations. The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.”

The LA Times reported that Netflix declined to comment on the claims, but a spokesperson insisted all crew members have access to "free health and wellness resources, including access to a licensed therapist".