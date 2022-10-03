Joseph Quinn has become the new face of the Gris Dior scent.

The 28-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things' - admits it's an "honour" to be associated with the Dior brand.

Speaking to WWD, Joseph explained: "It’s crazy, I never thought that I would have anything to do with the fashion world. It’s such an honour."

Joseph has made a concerted effort over recent weeks to learn as much as possible about Dior.

He added: "I am very new to this whole thing."

Joseph also hailed the scent, explaining that it's "unlike anything I’ve smelled before - so it’s pretty fun to be a part of it".

The actor is set to star in social media campaigns for the scent. But he admits that it's a completely different challenge to what he's used to.

He said: "With acting, you’re playing a character, that’s what you’re in service of. Here, it feels a little bit more like me, which feels quite strange and kind of fun.

"The fact that they thought of me in that capacity is very flattering."

Meanwhile, Joseph previously admitted that 'Stranger Things' has changed his life.

The actor appreciates the support of fans, and he's now trying to embrace his new-found fame.

He shared: "I guess the acknowledgement or notion that I even have fans, it’s still something that I’m wrapping my head around.

"I think it’s important to bear in mind that they’re fans of the show, and they’re fans of the character. And through that, there is a projection onto me; it’s one that I feel very grateful for.

"I think, in this business, you need a certain amount of notoriety to have a shot at being a part of those projects that will resonate with people. So I feel very grateful to have had that through a show like 'Stranger Things', which I think is a really great show.

"I’m still adjusting to the fact that there are people out there who know who I am. They are, on the whole, always so lovely and kind."