Christine Quinn is keen to launch hew own fashion line.

The 33-year-old star - who is best known for appearing on 'Selling Sunset' - is eager to become more involved in the fashion industry after recently signing with IMG Models.

Speaking after attending a number of shows at Paris Fashion Week, Christine shared: "I would love to be a creative director. In addition to that, I also love walking and runway modelling."

Christine is also open to launching her own fashion brand one day.

She told WWD: "Right now, I would love to collaborate with big brands and help be a creative director and then from there, I can gain experience and maybe launch my own fashion line."

Christine has shot to global stardom since appearing in 'Selling Sunset'.

But the blonde beauty recently claimed that setting "boundaries" has been one of the keys to her success.

She explained: "I think it's so easy to say 'yes' to things 'cause we don't want to hurt people's feelings or we want to be able to do it all. But being able to set boundaries with people, and once you're able to say 'no' and walk away from a situation, that is when you step into your own power."

Christine has become increasingly confident over recent years.

And the TV star is now willing to stand by her beliefs, rather than doing what people want or expect her to do.

Christine said: "Once you're secure and happy with yourself, everything else, all the noise fades into the background. And no one is in competition with anyone else, there is enough to go around for everyone. You are your only competitor."