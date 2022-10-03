Britney Spears' mother has apologised for "anything and everything" that has hurt her daughter.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker was freed from a conservatorship partly overseen by her father Jamie Spears last November and since then, she has been very critical of both her dad for his control over her life and her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears for failing to offer her adequate help or support.

And following another rant over the weekend, Lynne has reached out to her daughter via the comments section on her Instagram account.

Lynne wrote: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you.

“Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!(sic)"

Lynne posted her comment following a post from the 40-year-old singer - who didn't invite her parents or siblings when she married Sam Asghari earlier this year - calling for a "genuine apology" from her family.

Britney had written: “I can understand that my posts complaining about my past may seem consistent !!!! It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!

"They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me!!!!

"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!!

"Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over.

"When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger.(sic)"

This isn't the first time Lynne has reached out to her daughter via her Instagram account.

She wrote over the summer: “Britney, your whole life I have tried to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and would never turn my back on you.

“This talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.(sic)"