Judd Apatow says his actress daughter Maude Apatow is successful in her own right because she constantly ignores all his advice.

The director/screenwriter's 24-year-old daughter is enjoying a successful career in Hollywood with roles in films such as 'Assassination Nation' and 'The King of Staten Island' and she's currently starring in HBO drama series 'Euphoria' - but Judd insists her rise to stardom is all of her own doing because she dismisses all his helpful tips.

He told E! News: "No advice. She doesn't ask for it. I'm giving it constantly and then it's just ignored - and then she succeeds and that makes me think, 'I guess the advice was just unnecessary.'

When asked what kind of advice he's been giving her, Judd joked: "Pack a lunch. You're going to get hungry."

Maude - whose mother is actress Leslie Mann - recently hit back at accusations she's a “nepotism baby” after being handed small roles in films made by her parents when she was younger,

She told Porter magazine: “At first, I was sad … I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position. “A lot of people (in a similar position) have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work. It’s so early in my career. “I try not to think about that so much, but it definitely drives me. I feel like I really need to prove myself, so I work extra hard.” She had been called a “nepotism baby” by online trolls, and says in the new interview she used her worries over being shy to improve her acting. Maude added: “I’d channel all my anxiety into theatre. Everything had to be just perfect. That’s not always a good thing; I probably burnt a lot of bridges.” She also told Porter about struggling with anxiety since she was a teenager: “I never want to let fear get in the way.”