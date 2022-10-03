King Charles and the royal family have received over 50,000 letters and cards since Queen Elizabeth's death.

The queen passed away aged 96 on 8 September and now a dedicated correspondence team are going through the vast quantity of mail that has been sent by members of the public to express their condolences or to offer support over the last few weeks.

A post on the official Royal Family Instagram account showed off a selection of the cards and letters and was accompanied by a caption which read: "Over 50,000 letters and cards have been sent to The King, The Queen Consort and Members of The Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"A small but dedicated Correspondence Team are carefully sorting, reading and responding to the messages as they arrive."

Over the weekend, the first official portrait of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales was released.

Buckingham Palace shared a new image of the quartet, which was taken the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral last month, hours before the four most senior members of the royal family hosted a reception for Heads of State at Buckingham Palace.

The King, his wife, Camilla, his eldest son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Catherine, are all wearing black in the photo as they were still in the official period of mourning following the queen's death on 8 September, but still looked relaxed.

The photograph was taken on the Ministers Stairs at Buckinham Palace, in front of portraits of past monarchs.

A palace source told the Mail On Sunday newspaper that the picture had been taken to record the "historic moment" privately for the family.