Brad Pitt has been on "a few dates" with Emily Ratajkowski.

The 58-year-old actor - who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her - is said to have been introduced to 'Gone Girl' star Emily, 31, through a mutual friend and while there is an "attraction" between the pair, "nothing serious" is going on.

A source said: "They have had a few dates together. He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on. She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well."

The insider went on to claim that Brad has "a lot to talk about" with Emily - who has 18-month-old Sylvester son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - and "stays in touch" with her when they are apart.

A source told PEOPLE: "They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

Emily filed for divorce from 'Uncut Gems' producer Sebastian, 34, back in July 2022 amid claims that he had been unfaithful and the source alleged shortly afterward that while the split had been "devastating" she is "doing well" and is now "pretty smitten" with the 'Fight Club' star.

The source added: "It was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now. She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It's really been the perfect timing for her