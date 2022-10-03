Howard Stern has left his house for the first time since 2020.

The 68-year-old star - who is married to actress Beth Ostrosky - has hosted his self-titled radio show from his Manhattan residence since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020 and ventured out of the property for the first time to have an "emotional" dinner with friends over the weekend hut almost didn't go in case he caught the viral disease.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Monday (03.10.22), he said: "I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically. For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years. I said to my wife, ‘I don’t want to go, I’m in a panic, I don’t want to get COVID.'."

The SiriusXM host went on to reference President Joe Biden's recent comment that the pandemic was "over" and even though most people are choosing not to wear facial coverings nowadays, he still just "does not want" to contract coronavirus.

He added: "I know our president has told us the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks … I still just don’t want to get COVID."

However, it was later alleged that Howard was able to join his friends - which included the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Bateman - at the Israeli restaurant Laser Wolf in Williamsburg without wearing a mask as he carried out "deep conversations."

An onlooker told PageSix: "Howard was there without even a mask. They all sat at a large table, Howard was seated next to Jimmy and also at one point seemed to be in deep conversation with Jon Hamm. Stern told restaurant staff this was his first night out since the start of the pandemic."